COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice: West Virginia offering $100 savings bond to residents age 16 to 35 who choose to get vaccinated

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia health leaders and other officials today for his latest daily press briefing regarding the State’s COVID-19 response.
WEST VIRGINIA OFFERING $100 SAVINGS BOND TO RESIDENTS AGE 16 TO 35 WHO CHOOSE TO GET VACCINATED
During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that as part of his ongoing initiative to get more younger residents vaccinated, West Virginia will begin offering a $100 savings bond to each person from 16 to 35 years old who chooses to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have vetted this in every way that we possibly can to be assured that we can use our CARES dollars to do exactly just this,” Gov. Justice said.
The incentive will be retroactive, meaning all West Virginians age 16 to 35 who have already been vaccinated will also receive a $100 savings bond.
“Our kids today probably don’t really realize just how important they are in shutting this thing down,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m trying to come up with a way that’s truly going to motivate them – and us – to get over the hump.”
The Governor went on to say that the goal is to get over 70% of West Virginia's eligible population vaccinated. Of the 1.47 million West Virginians who are currently eligible, just 52% have received at least one dose to date, with demand for vaccines dipping in recent weeks.
The Governor noted that there remains plenty of room to increase vaccination totals among West Virginia’s 380,000 16-to-35-year-old residents.
“They’re not taking vaccines as fast as we’d like them to take them,” Gov. Justice said. “If we really want to move the needle, we’ve got to get our younger people vaccinated.”
The Governor added that if approximately 80% of West Virginians age 16 to 35 who have not yet been vaccinated choose to do so, the overall statewide vaccination rate will exceed 70% of the eligible population.
“If we can get to 70%, we’ll shut this virus down,” Gov. Justice said. “If we do that, the masks go away, the hospitalizations go away, and the deaths become minimal.”
Additional information about the initiative will be provided as it becomes available.
VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE AT STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Also on Monday, Gov. Justice announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available to anyone age 16 or older attending the West Virginia girls and boys state basketball tournaments at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
This clinic will be administered by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
“Anyone can be vaccinated at the tournament, but if you’re 16 to 35 years old and you get your shot, we’ll take your information and we’ll be mailing you your savings bond very promptly,” Gov. Justice said. “I thank Dr. Sherri Young and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for their great work, and I really appreciate them stepping up to do this.”
ADMINISTRATION OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE RESUMES
Additionally Monday, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia has resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in West Virginia and nationwide was paused two weeks ago upon the recommendation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) out of an abundance of caution.
Following a thorough safety review, including two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the FDA and the CDC have determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume. CLICK HERE to read full FDA/CDC statement
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION UPDATE
Also on Monday, Gov. Justice announced that according to the most complete, up-to-date data on West Virginia’s vaccine distribution – gathered by the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) and WVU using new methodology in collaboration with the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – West Virginia has now successfully administered 1,342,819 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Of 1,474,615 eligible West Virginians, 767,083 (52.0%) have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 603,159 (40.9%) have been fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are now available to all West Virginians age 16 and older. However, West Virginians who are age 65 and older will continue to be prioritized first until all state residents in this age range who desire the vaccine have been vaccinated.
Of the 367,011 West Virginians age 65 and older, 287,498 (78.3%) have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 251,358 (68.5%) have been fully vaccinated.
At the Governor’s direction, the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) has established three fixed-location vaccination clinics in Berkeley, Kanawha, and Monongalia counties to ensure that every West Virginian age 65 and older has access to a vaccine.
All West Virginians age 65 and older are urged to pre-register for an appointment by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccinations also continue to be made available at Walgreens locations, the Med Shoppe/Leader network of pharmacies, Walmart locations, and additional independent pharmacies throughout the state as part of the federal pharmacy partnership in West Virginia.
West Virginians can go to vaccinefinder.org for assistance in locating and securing an appointment at one of these federal pharmacy partners.
The JIATF continues to reach out to manufacturers and businesses across the state to increase vaccine access for employees and their families choosing to be vaccinated by organizing vaccination clinics at these facilities.
Additionally, church leaders are still being urged to contact the JIATF for help organizing vaccination clinics for interested members of their congregations.
Anyone interested in organizing one of these vaccination clinics is asked to contact the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS UPDATE
Additionally Monday, Gov. Justice reported that the current number of active cases in the state is now 7,157, down from 7,330 as of his previous COVID-19 briefing on Friday last week.
There have been 289 new positive cases over the past 24 hours.
The number of active hospitalizations in West Virginia is now 260, up from 248 on Friday last week. Of those currently hospitalized, 85 are in the ICU, up from 76 on Friday last week.
The cumulative percent of positive cases is now 5.18%, down from 5.19% on Friday last week
Click here to view the latest COVID-19 data
MONDAY MAP UPDATE
Also on Monday, Gov. Justice provided a look at West Virginia’s latest mid-week County Alert System map update.
The map is updated live on the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard (Click "County Alert System" tab) throughout the week.
Red counties: 2
Orange counties: 5
Gold counties: 7
Yellow counties: 11
Green counties: 30
OUTBREAK REPORT
Additionally Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there remain five active church-related outbreaks in West Virginia. The active outbreaks are located in Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties and account for a total of a total of 57 cases.
There remain 12 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
The Governor also reported that there are now 66 inmate cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) system, down by nearly half from 111 as of his previous COVID-19 briefing on Friday last week. Meanwhile, there are now 10 active staff cases across the DCR system, up from eight on Friday last week. To view the latest DCR case update, click here.
AGGRESSIVE TESTING CONTINUES ACROSS STATE
Also on Monday, Gov. Justice provided an overview of the 51 counties across the state that curently have free testing events scheduled through the Governor’s Aggressive Testing initiative.
This testing is available to all residents, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
An interactive online map of all free testing locations across West Virginia is available online. Users can filter the map by type of testing site or by county. Each location is marked on the map with a pin. After finding a testing location nearby, users are able to click on the pin for more information about that particular testing site, including the specific location and timeframe during which testing will be held.
Click here to view all locations, dates, times, and more details
ALL BUSINESSES MUST CONTINUE TO FOLLOW COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES
Additionally Monday, Gov. Justice took time to provide a reminder that all businesses in West Virginia must continue to follow all applicable COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Click here to view all active guidance documents
FACE COVERING REQUIREMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT
Also on Monday, Gov. Justice provided a reminder that his Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement remains in effect.
All West Virginians age 9 and older must wear a face covering at all times inside all indoor public places, regardless of whether or not they are able to maintain proper social distance.
The requirement does not apply to anyone who has trouble breathing or is otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, anyone who is at a restaurant and actively consuming food or drink, anyone alone in a closed or physically distanced room, or anyone actively engaged in physical activity indoors.
READ MORE: Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement
All businesses and organizations that invite the public into their facilities must post adequate signage advising guests of the face covering requirement and are responsible for enforcing the requirement to ensure it is being followed.
Posters are available on the DHHR’s online Face Covering Toolkit for businesses or organizations to print and display. Social media graphics are also available for download and use by the general public.
DONATE BLOOD AND PLASMA
Additionally Monday, Gov. Justice once again encouraged all West Virginians to consider donating blood and plasma through the American Red Cross.
Those fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis may have plasma in their blood containing COVID-19 antibodies that can attack this virus. This plasma may be able to be used as a treatment for currently ill COVID-19 patients.
For more information, visit redcross.org or call the local American Red Cross offices at 304-340-3650.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Click here to view all Executive Orders and other actions taken by Gov. Justice to combat the spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia.
For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.
